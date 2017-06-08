Six-Run 6th Inning Powers Foresters to First Win of the Season

Baseball

David Clawson had three hits and drove in a run, sparking the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 10-5 win over the MLB Academy Barons in Compton on Wednesday for their first victory of the summer baseball season.

Trailing 3-2 after three innings, the Foresters erupted for six runs in the sixth.

Clawson, a catcher from BYU, doubled and singled twice to pace an eight-hit attack. John Jensen of SBCC followed his big three-RBI debut on Tuesday with a run-scoring single. Zack Stockton of SBCC went 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored. Ashton Easley of the Air Force Academy hit a RBI triple and scored twice.

Colton Fowlett of Ventura College got the pitching win in relief of SBCC’s Kyle Wade, who went four innings and allowed three earned runs. Follett allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out three in three innings. Daniel Vasquez of Tennessee pitched the last two innings.

The Foresters complete their first-week road trip Thursday at the Orange County Riptide in Irvine. They make their home debut at Pershing Park on Friday at 6 p.m.