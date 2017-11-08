Six Santa Barbara High Student Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent

Santa Barbara High basketball standout Cassandra Gordon had some four-year schools in mind as she went through the college recruiting process this past year.

Then she got a call from Georgetown University.

At that point, it was case close.

Gordon officially signed with Georgetown during a ceremony with five other Santa Barbara college-bound student athletes on the early-period signing day for National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.

The other Dons signing their letters were Linnea Skinner with Cal Poly for beach volleyball. Grace Raisin with Cal-Berkeley for water polo; Georgia Ransone with UC San Diego for water polo; Lisbeth Castillo with McKendree for water polo and Payton Wolf with Westmont for soccer.

Gordon, the leading scorer for Santa Barbara last season, said she was surprised to get the call from Georgetown.

“They saw me at my very last club tournament and called me a couple of weeks later and said we want to offer you a full-ride scholarship,” she said. “They came out of the blue.”

Gordon is the latest in a long line of players from coach Andrew Butcher’s program to sign with a Division 1 school.

“Georgetown plays a national-level schedule and is in a national-level league (the Big East), so it’s impressive they selected (Cassandra) as one of their recruits,” said Butcher, who attended the letter-of-intent signing ceremony in the school’s Alumni Room.

“Their basketball team is amazing … they play in the Big East,” said an excited Gordon.

She’s looking forward to going back to Washington D.C.

“I have a lot of family over there that I don’t get to see very often,” she said.

Skinner is looking forward to playing under 2008 Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Todd Rogers at Cal Poly.

“There are five teams that play in the matches and he expects I’ll be in one of those positions,” said Skinner, who holds a California Beach Volleyball Association Triple-A rating on the beach.

On Cal Poly, Skinner said: “I like how the academic motto is ‘Learn by Doing,’ which really fits me.

Raisin loves the tradition at Cal.

Her family has ties with the university.

“My dad went there, so just the family tradition … and I’ve always loved the Bay Area. I’m really excited.”

At Cal, she’ll join former Santa Barbara High teammate Kristina Garcia on the squad and play for 2000 Olympic silver medalist Coralie Simmons.

Castillo will play for a new program at McKendree on Lebanon, Ill. The program elevated from club to NCAA Division 2 status this year.

“I went on an official visit and fell in love with the coach and fell in love with the team,” Castillo said.

McKendree is playing in a conference with Cal State East Bay, Cal State Monterey Bay, Sonoma State, Fresno Pacific and UC San Diego.

Wolf’s father (Dave) is the longtime men’s soccer coach at Westmont and the family lives in faculty housing.

She admits she was against going to the school but had a change of heart.

“I guess you can say it was in my destiny, but I really didn’t think I was going to go there,” she said.

As a prep player at Santa Barbara, she would go to Westmont training sessions.

She found that she really liked coach Chantel Cappuccelli.

“She reached out to me just this year because she didn’t think I wanted to go to Westmont,” Wolf said. “She didn’t know what I would say. But I do love her; I love her passion and I love her intensity and I love how she’s built her team the last couple of years she’s been there.”