Six SBCC Instructors Earn Award for Faculty Excellence

Santa Barbara City College recently announced the 2015–2016 Faculty Excellence Award recipients.
The six winners, whose disciplines cover a wide range of programs, were selected based on their commitment to teaching and service, to students and to the college.
The recipients are Associate Professor Robert “Bob” Stockero, Automotive Services; athletic trainer and Professor Susan Houlihan-Davis, Health Education and Physical Education; Professor Esther Frankel, Computer Information Systems; Professor Gail Tennen, English Skills; Assistant Professor, Counselor and Articulation Officer Laura Castro, Student Support and Success Program and Professor James Kruidenier, Mathematics.
— Joan Galvan is the public information officer at SBCC.