Six Suspected Gang Members Arrested at Rocky Nook Park

At approximately 9:30 p.m. June 13, during a routine patrol of Rocky Nook Park, sheriff’s deputies located six subjects near a picnic bench. Upon initial contact, deputies observed two of the males walking from the restroom area towards the picnic table, which appeared to be covered in fresh gang graffiti.

Sheriff’s deputies searched the restroom and located a shoebox containing a loaded .22-caliber revolver, a .380 semi-automatic pistol and an eyeglass case containing 91 rounds of .22 ammunition and small baggies of cocaine. A folding knife was also found thrown in the weeds near the picnic table.

During the investigation, a records check revealed that one of the guns was reported as stolen out of Oxnard.

The suspects were identified as follows: 20-year-old Anissa Arzate of Santa Barbara, 22-year-old Alicia Visueta of Santa Barbara. 24-year-old Anthony Lopez of Oxnard, 18-year-old Adrian Manriquez, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Oxnard and a 17-year-old female juvenile from Santa Barbara.

The four adult suspects were booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail, and the two juveniles were booked at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

They were all booked on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, gang enhancement, criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and violation of county park hours of operation.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.