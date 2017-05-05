Six Teachers Win Lighting the Way Award

Teachers from six Central Coast schools were awarded Lighting the Way Educator plaques for touching, influencing and motivating the lives of their students for good.

They are: Ryan Glanville, Arroyo Grande High School; Stephanie Li, Nipomo High School; Carol Bernabe, Ernest Righetti High School; Christine Licoscos. St. Joseph High School; Ty Fredricks, Orcutt Academy; Ryan James, Central Coast New Tech High.

Students were asked to nominate their favorite teachers, then a committee made up of independent students selected the teachers to be honored.

“Offering recognition to all dedicated teachers in our area is what the Lighting the Way Educator program is all about," said Darren Hulstine, president of the Santa Maria Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"We believe in promoting the education of all people as a means to a richer, more sustainable life. To quote Thomas Jefferson: 'An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people,' " Hulstine said.

For further information contact Hulstine, 878-0633, or [email protected]

— Jeff Lind.