Youth Sports
Sixth-Inning Rally Puts Dos Pueblos Little League U9 Stars in Title Game
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | June 19, 2016 | 9:26 a.m.
The Dos Pueblos Little League 9-under All Stars rallied from five runs down in the last inning and defeated Goleta Valley South, 19-18, on Saturday to advance to the District 63 Tournament championship game.
DP will play on Sunday at Fillmore Little League.
Liam Hurley drove in Alexander Hajda to score with two outs in the sixth inning to complete a five-run comeback.
