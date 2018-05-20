Size Matters for Solvang: Ranked in Top 10 Best Historic Small Towns

One of the best ways to experience Solvang as one of the USA TODAY “10 Best Historic Small Towns” is the new Solvang Heritage Walk Audio Tour App highlighting the heritage, culture, arts and attractions of the city known as “California’s Denmark.”

Solvang has been named one of the 10 Best Historic Small Towns winners in the USA TODAY Readers' Choice 2018 travel contest. The honor was announced by Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB).

Solvang won this award in 2016 as well, and in 2017, USA TODAY named Solvang one of "10 great places to enjoy global Christmas traditions in the USA"



“Solvang is the only community in California to be honored in 2018 as one of the 10 Best Historic Small Towns in this USA TODAY travel contest," Farhad said. "Initially, media experts nominated Solvang; then people locally and around the world voted for Solvang online.

"We’re thrilled to have this recognition, especially since we value and celebrate Solvang’s history year-round.

"The best way to experience Solvang’s history is with our Heritage Walk Audio Tour App," Farhad said.

This Solvang Heritage Audio Tour App is a self-guided tour featuring 22 historic attractions and points of interest in a 1.9 mile tour walking route throughout the village.

Download the Solvang Heritage Audio Tour free for Apple and Android systems on the Solvang Experience App at www.SolvangUSA.com.



Solvang, which means sunny field in Danish, was founded in 1911 by three Danish-American educators who discovered a place on California's Central Coast where land was plentiful and their culture could prosper.

This year, Solvang celebrates 107 years of its historic, cultural heritage with museums, attractions and festivals such as the 1804 National Historic Landmark Old Mission Santa Ines; Elverhoj Museum of History & Art; Hans Christian Andersen Museum; and Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

Solvang festivals include Danish Days, which emerged in 1936 commemorating Solvang’s heritage every September with artisans, folk dancing, three parades, aebleskiver breakfasts and entertainment; the Taste of Solvang in March; and Julefest in December.

For more, visit www.SolvangUSA.com.

— Laura Kath for Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.