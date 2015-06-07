Skateboarder Critically Injured in Head-On Crash with Car on Gibraltar Road

A 27-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday night when she collided with a vehicle while skateboarding down Gibraltar Road in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 7:40 p.m. just south of East Camino Cielo, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The victim “was skateboarding down the road, went around a hairpin turn, and hit a car head-on,” he added.

He said the woman suffered major head injuries and was taken by an American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The woman’s name was not disclosed, and details on her condition were not immediately available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.