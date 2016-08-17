Skateboarder Seriously Injured When Struck By Vehicle In Solvang

A young skateboarder reportedly suffered critical head injuries Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Solvang.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the boy was hit by a sedan on the 1600 block of Mission Drive, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

With a Calstar medical helicopter unable to fly due to weather, the injured boy, reportedly around 11 years old, was taken by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

The driver of the vehicle was distraught, but was not injured, Eliason added.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which is contracted to serve as Solvang’s police department, was investigating the incident.

