Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:09 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Skateboarder Seriously Injured When Struck By Vehicle In Solvang

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 17, 2016 | 10:05 p.m.

A young skateboarder reportedly suffered critical head injuries Wednesday night when he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Solvang.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the boy was hit by a sedan on the 1600 block of Mission Drive, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

With a Calstar medical helicopter unable to fly due to weather, the injured boy, reportedly around 11 years old, was taken by ground ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said. 

The driver of the vehicle was distraught, but was not injured, Eliason added.

The Santa Barbara County  Sheriff’s Department, which is contracted to serve as Solvang’s police department, was investigating the incident.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 