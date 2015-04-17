Sheriff’s Officials Release Identity of Skeletal Remains Found on San Miguel Island

Richard Martin Smith had been traveling with a female companion, who also was reported missing but has not been found

Sheriff's officials have released the identity of the man whose skeletal remains were found last summer on the beach at San Miguel Island by park rangers, but are asking the public to come forward with more information surrounding the mysterious case.

The remains of Richard Martin Smith, 63, were discovered on Aug. 4, 2014, and Smith had previously been reported missing from Sacramento County two months before, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department submitted DNA from the remains to the California Department of Justice and this week the office received confirmation that the body belonged to Martin.

"Due to the level of decomposition of the body, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau was unable to establish the cause and manner of death and is classifying the cause of death as undetermined," Hoover said. "However, in evaluating the physical evidence that was available, no evidence was found to indicate the death was the result of violence."

Martin reportedly had been traveling with a female companion, Monique Krewedl, 57, of Sacramento, but Krewedl was also reported missing and has not been found, Hoover said.

Smith and Krewedl were last seen on May 28, 2014, leaving the Channel Island Marina in Ventura in a recently purchased sailboat, and available information indicated the pair planned to sail back to Northern California.

When they were not heard from again, family members requested the U.S. Coast Guard search for the missing 34-foot sailboat, which was described as dark blue and white with blue sails and the name "XIAO XIANG" on the back.

After an extensive search, the boat was not located and the Coast Guard requested the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department conduct an investigation into the couple’s whereabouts.

A missing person’s case was filed for both victims, and Hoover said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is hoping that someone in Santa Barbara County may have seen the couple or the boat and is requesting anyone with information on this case to call 916.874.5115.

