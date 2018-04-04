Ski Club Getting Ready to Hit the Slopes

The Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club, a fixture in the community for more than 50 years, will hold its kick-off event for the 2017-18 season from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Newcomers can join the club, meet returning members, and sign up for open spots on the club's winter ski trips.

The group will be discussing upcoming trips to Mammoth, Utah and Colorado, as well as social events throughout the season, including the Annual New Member’s BBQ & Beach Party Sept. 24 at Goleta Beach; Santa Ynez Wine Tasting Tour & Bike Ride; and Halloween Party.

Online membership is available via the club website, www.sbski.org, and trip registration is now available. Membership is required for trip participation. The calendar section of the website lists club meetings and events throughout the year.

The Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club is a group of athletic and fun people who love to ski, snowboard, bike, play tennis, camp, kayak, and socialize. Members ski and snowboard at all levels and beginners are welcome.

Membership is limited to adults over age of 21, and costs $50 per year. For more information, visit www.sbski.org, or contact Robert Palmer at [email protected]

— Barry Abshere for Santa Barbara Ski and Sports Club.