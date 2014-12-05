Rain Holds Off for Merry and Bright Downtown Holiday Parade in Santa Barbara

Crowds turn out in the thousands for the festivities on State Street; Lompoc's Children's Christmas Parade is postponed to Dec. 12

Crowds of people poured into Santa Barbara for the Downtown Holiday Parade on Friday night and celebrated the season with festive floats, lights and balloons.

Dozens of schools, dance programs and community groups made their way down State Street for a night that was luckily free of rain, despite the dreary forecast of showers.

Thousands of people lined both sides of State Street between Sola and Cota streets, cheering and waving to the revelers participating in this 62nd annual parade. It’s Santa Barbara’s only nighttime parade.

It was led by grand marshal Alan Thicke and the Holiday Prince Felix Itier-Bina, 9, and the Parade Fairy Mikayla Bohn, 8.

The City of Lompoc postponed its Children’s Christmas Parade to Dec. 12 with the threat of thunderstorms on Friday night, but Downtown Santa Barbara decided the parade would go on whether or not it rained.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.