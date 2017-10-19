Skydive Fundraiser Aims to Be Parachute for Teen With Cancer

Skydive Santa Barbara, a Lompoc-based skydive center, will host its annual Fallin’ 4 A Purpose fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Lompoc Airport.

This year’s purpose is raise funds to help an Orcutt teenager who is battling cancer for the second time.



Thirteen-year-old Carys Tomilloso just beat lymphoma, but now has been diagnosed with A.L.L. leukemia, contracting it as a secondary cancer from the treatment of lymphoma — a rare occurrence.

This fundraiser is free to attend. The fundraising skydiving event will benefit Carys, as money from the sale of food, raffle, tandem skydives and more will go directly to her.

“We’ll have live music, a barbecue lunch, an auction, raffle and more, along with local vendors,” said David Hughes, owner of Skydive Santa Barbara.

“We try to make the event as community friendly as possible to raise as much money for Carys as we can," he said.

"Anyone can come to the event. You don’t have to make a skydive, but if you ever will, doing it for a great cause is the best way to experience the sport.”



To book a Fallin’ 4 A Purpose tandem skydive, call 740-9099. The cost is $250 and includes a t-shirt, lunch, and tandem jump from 13,000 feet.

In tandem jumping, the skydiver is harnessed to an instructor, and 25 percent of the cost of every “purpose” tandem skydive on Oct. 22 will go directly to Carys.



Skydiving begins at 9 a.m. and continues until sunset. Food will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and prizes will be awarded throughout the day. Cost of raffle tickets is $1 each or six tickets for $5; winners need not be present to win.



For more information on Skydive Santa Barbara, visit https://www.skydivesantabarbara.com/.

— Shannon Gerard for Skydive Santa Barbara.