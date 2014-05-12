Skydiver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Colliding with Bridge in Lompoc

Authorities say the man, whose identity has not been released, struck the bridge during his descent

A skydiver suffered life-threatening injuries Monday when he collided with a bridge in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Fire Chief Kurt Latipow said crews responded to a skydiver down at 11:10 a.m. at the H Street Bridge, near Lompoc Airport.

An adult male skydiver was found with life-threatening injuries after striking the bridge during descent, Lapitow said.

Fire and American Medical Response paramedics stabilized the patient, who was initially transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for additional stabilization until Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Helicopter 3 could arrive and land near the hospital.

Lapitow said Ocean Avenue at Seventh Street was closed so the helicopter could land and transport the patient to the trauma center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

No other information, including the identity of the victim or a planned landing location, was readily available.

