Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Skydiver Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Colliding with Bridge in Lompoc

Authorities say the man, whose identity has not been released, struck the bridge during his descent

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 12, 2014 | 12:47 p.m.

A skydiver suffered life-threatening injuries Monday when he collided with a bridge in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Fire Chief Kurt Latipow said crews responded to a skydiver down at 11:10 a.m. at the H Street Bridge, near Lompoc Airport.

An adult male skydiver was found with life-threatening injuries after striking the bridge during descent, Lapitow said.

Fire and American Medical Response paramedics stabilized the patient, who was initially transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for additional stabilization until Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Helicopter 3 could arrive and land near the hospital.

Lapitow said Ocean Avenue at Seventh Street was closed so the helicopter could land and transport the patient to the trauma center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

No other information, including the identity of the victim or a planned landing location, was readily available.

Check back with Noozhawk for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 