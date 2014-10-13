Skydiver Injured in Parachute Mishap Near Lompoc

A skydiver in the Lompoc area was injured Monday after he reportedly dislocated his shoulder while in the air and was unable to deploy his main parachute.

The unidentified man was able to use his secondary chute, but hit some trees and the ground, according to emergency radio traffic.

The victim, who reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder and back injuries, was taken by CalStar helicopter to the trauma center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The Lompoc Fire Department responded to the incident at 11:04 a.m.

The normal landing area for skydivers is near the Lompoc Airport and the victim was located north of there.

The patient was located west of the Allan Hancock College Lompoc Valley Center and east of the Lompoc Penitentiary Prison Farm, Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow said.

AMR paramedics also responded to the scene to evaluate and stabilize the patient.

