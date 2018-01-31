Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Skyway Drive Sewer Upgrade Project Starting

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | January 31, 2018 | 3:48 p.m.

Motorists and bicyclists may experience delays and are urged to use alternate routes during roadwork for the next six weeks along a one-mile section of Skyway Drive near the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The county’s Laguna County Sanitation District will be starting the Skyway Drive Sewer Upgrade Project on Monday, Feb. 5, and continue through mid-March.

The work will begin at the intersection of State Route 135 (Broadway) and Skyway Drive and move west as the job progresses.

The project will require eastbound Skyway Drive to be reduced to one travel lane between Airpark Drive and State Route 135.

A portion of the bike path along the west side of Skyway Drive will be temporarily out of service; bicyclists will be directed to walk their bikes around the construction zone while work is being performed.

The work includes trench excavation to install a new 15-inch-diameter sewer line, new sewer manholes, backfill, re-paving of the trench, and then re-establishment of traffic striping.

The sanitation district has contracted with Toro Enterprises to perform the $300,000 project. About 900 linear feet of new sewer line and four new manholes will be built.

City staff recommends drivers obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas. Motorists may experience delays during construction.

It is recommended to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays and minimize the inconveniences to motorists and residents.
 
Direct questions to the Department of Public Works, engineering division, 925-0951 ext. 2225.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 

