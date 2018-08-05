Sledge Heggen Leads Offensive Outburst for Foresters in 20-12 Victory at NBC Tourney

Baseball

New catcher Sledge Heggen led a Santa Barbara Foresters’ power display, banging out four hits, including two home runs, and driving in five runs in a 20-12 win over the Dodge City A’s at the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kan., on Sunday.

The Foresters are 2-0 in pool play and have scored 38 runs. Their final pool-play game is Tuesday against the Seattle Studs.

The Foresters trailed 6-3 after three innings before erupting for 10 runs in the fourth. Brandon Lewis and Heggen each hit two-run homers, and Heggen had a RBI single. Utah Jones hit a two-run single, Alexander ripped a RBI triple and scored on an error and Logan Allen doubled for a run to tae a 13-6 lead.

Dodge City scored two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to narrow the deficit to 14-12.

The Foresters put the game away in the seventh with six runs. Heggen belted a solo homer, Lewis knocked in two runs with a double, Ryan Cash had a two-run single and Luke Ritter hit a RBI single.

