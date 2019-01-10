Sledgehammer, Kitchen Knives Used in Slayings of 3 People in Orcutt

Autopsies confirmed that two women and a man killed in Orcutt were brutally beaten and stabbed — with a sledgehammer and kitchen knives — on Dec. 28, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Melanie McNabb, 64, her daughter, Nicole McNabb, 32, and Melanie’s friend, Carlos Echavarria, 63, were found dead in a home on the 5900 block of Oakhill Drive in the gated community of Oakhill Country Estates.

The suspected killer, David Gerald McNabb, 63, was shot multiple times and killed by sheriff’s deputies when he confronted them while armed with a rifle.

Autopsies revealed the three homicide victims died as a result of blunt force and sharp force trauma, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Thursday.

The three victims were beaten and stabbed multiple times and died as a result of their injuries, she added.

“The weapons recovered at the scene included a sledgehammer and several large kitchen knives,” Hoover added.

The murders remain under investigation, and a motive for the killings has not been revealed.

