Sleeping Occupants Helped to Safety After Riverbed Campsite Fire in Lompoc

Encampment blaze was burning out of control when firefighters arrived; no injuries reported

Fire burning in Lompoc Riverbed encampment Click to view larger
An encampment fire in the Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc was burning out of control Friday morning when firefighters arrived on scene. Two occupants of the camp were safely evacuated. (Lompoc Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 22, 2018 | 12:24 p.m.

Lompoc firefighters arrived at a Santa Ynez Riverbed blaze early Friday morning to find the occupants still sleeping and helped get them to safety, according to Battalion Chief Brian Federmann. 

At approximately 6 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of North H Street, where they found an encampment fire burning out of control.

“Two occupants were asleep at the time and escorted to safety without injury,” Federmann said. 

The blaze — estimated at 20 feet by 40 feet — took about 20 minutes to extinguish, but the firefighters remained on scene for about an hour due to extensive mop-up and overhaul, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Federmann added.

This is the latest in a series riverbed fires at homeless encampments in the riverbed near Lompoc.

