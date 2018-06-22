Sleeping Occupants Helped to Safety After Riverbed Campsite Fire in Lompoc

Lompoc firefighters arrived at a Santa Ynez Riverbed blaze early Friday morning to find the occupants still sleeping and helped get them to safety, according to Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.
At approximately 6 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of North H Street, where they found an encampment fire burning out of control.
“Two occupants were asleep at the time and escorted to safety without injury,” Federmann said.
The blaze — estimated at 20 feet by 40 feet — took about 20 minutes to extinguish, but the firefighters remained on scene for about an hour due to extensive mop-up and overhaul, he added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Federmann added.
This is the latest in a series riverbed fires at homeless encampments in the riverbed near Lompoc.
