Sleeping Woman Sexually Assaulted Inside Isla Vista Residence

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 18, 2017 | 3:02 p.m.

Deputies were investigating after a woman reported being sexually assaulted early Saturday inside her Isla Vista residence, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatchers received a report that a woman was sleeping in her residence on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive at about 5 a.m., when she awoke to find an unknown man fondling her in her bed, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

“When she confronted him, he fled the location,” Hoover said.

Deputies and UCSB Police officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, aided by a sheriff’s K-9 team, conducted an extensive search of the area for the suspect, but he was not located.

He was described only as a Hispanic male adult in his 30s, wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Investigation revealed the suspect most likely entered the residence through the bedroom window, Hoover said, adding that residents are reminded to make sure their doors and windows are locked.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179; leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171; or online at www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

