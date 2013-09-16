Slew of Festivities Planned for Creek Week, Kicking Off Saturday

The 14th annual Creek Week includes events and activities for all ages!

Scheduled for Sept. 21-29, Creek Week is an annual celebration of local watersheds, and an opportunity for community members to learn more about local creeks and the ocean through hands-on activities and volunteer events.

Creek Week festivities will kick off Saturday to coincide with Coastal Cleanup Day, and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 29. This 14th annual event raises awareness of the many ways to enjoy, protect and restore local watersheds.

Creek Week is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, County of Santa Barbara Project Clean Water, the City of Goleta and the City of Carpinteria, with fun and educational events planned and hosted by many community groups and environmental organizations. Included in the week-long calendar of over 30 Creek Week events will be creek and beach cleanups, habitat restoration efforts, guided nature walks, project tours, and more.

This year, we are also celebrating our winning Creek Week Logo Contest design, created by local artist Michele Janée. Janée’s design was selected from more than 50 submissions from artists in the community ages 5 to 60-plus. The design will be featured on Creek Week T-shirts, free to participants at clean-up and restoration events, while supplies last.

Events hosted by the City of Santa Barbara include:

» On Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m., the Creeks Division invites community members to view a demonstration of the recently completed Stevens Park Storm Water Infiltration Project, and to help install native plants along San Roque Creek at the park. Gloves and tools will be supplied, and light refreshments will be provided.

» On Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m., the Creeks Division and the Santa Barbara Zoo will host a cleanup of Sycamore Creek near the zoo along with storm drain marking in the neighborhood. All tools and supplies will be provided, and the zoo will provide great prizes for volunteers.

» On Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m., the Water Resources Division will lead a tour of the El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant. See how Santa Barbara’s wastewater is cleaned through a series of biological, physical and chemical processes to become recycled water, biosolids and energy for the plant.

» On Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m., the Creeks Division invites community members to view a demonstration of the recently completed Westside Neighborhood Center Storm Water Infiltration Project. Light refreshments will be provided.

» On Saturday, Sept. 28, join the Creeks Division for a tour on the Land Shark. We’ll visit and discuss the Oak Park Storm Water Infiltration Project and the Mission Creek Fish Passage Project at the Caltrans Channel, then venture into the ocean where we’ll discuss the Mission Lagoon and Laguna Creek Restoration Project.

For a complete list of Creek Week events, call 805.897.2606, click here, or “like” Creek Week on Facebook by clicking here.

— Cameron Benson is the creeks restoration/clean water manager for the City of Santa Barbara.