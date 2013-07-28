Slight Chance of Thunderstorms This Afternoon in Eastern Santa Barbara County

As Sunday’s cloud cover lingers along South Coast beaches, a slight chance of thunderstorms has popped up in the forecast for Santa Barbara County’s eastern mountains.

The National Weather Service said a weak low-pressure system has moved into the region, bringing with it a slight chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening in the eastern mountains, as well as in the Cuyama Valley.

Weather officials warned that thunderstorms could bring gusty winds along with heavy rain and even small hail.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s on Sunday and Monday on the South Coast, with mostly cloudy skies.

Beginning on Tuesday, however, high pressure should return, sending daytime temperatures back into the 70s and 80s through the rest of Fiesta week.

