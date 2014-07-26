Slightly Stoopid Aces Summer Sessions at Santa Barbara Bowl

Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald of Slightly Stoopid brought their Summer Sessions Tour to the packed Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday night.

Slightly Stoopid, formed in Ocean Beach, covered a wide variety of fusion reggae, hip hop and punk, including a dedication to the late Nirvana front man, Kurt Cobain.

Stephen Marley and Cypress Hill opened the bill on the hot summer evening and joined Slightly Stoopid on stage for the final two songs of the night.

The Summer Sessions Tour will be touring the country throughout the summer, finishing Aug. 16 in Boca Raton, Fla.

— Steve Kennedy is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.