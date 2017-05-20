Slim Down Challenge Carries Weight for Charity

Mikki Reilly, owner and trainer of Fitness Transform studio on State Street, will be teaming up with Walter Claudio of Walter Claudio Salon, to host a meet-and-greet and share news about the upcoming Santa Barbara Slim Down challenge.

The event at 5:30 p.m. May 30 at Walter Claudio Salon, 11 W. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara. is designed for those who want to learn more about the Slim Down program and how one participant can win a makeover from Walter Claudio.

It also will promote a 30-day Santa Barbara Slim Down challenge (June 5-30) during which 10 percent of all proceeds will go toward the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

Reilly, who lives the paleo lifestyle she promotes, said the paleo community recognizes the importance of fitness and nutrition in preventing and alleviating symptoms of Alzheimer’s. She hopes the challenge will create better awareness of Alzheimer’s.

At Fitness Transform, Reilly specializes in helping Santa Barbara residents burn fat and inches off their waists. She teaches the benefits of health and fitness in everyday lives.

Reilly's 5-step fitness program combines strategic interval training with a comprehensive nutrition plan. She said she has figured out how to achieve see-it-in-the-mirror transformations in 30 days.

“The best thing about this program is that at the end of the 30 days, the member who loses the most body fat receives a full makeover at Walter Claudio Salon,” said Reilly, who has degrees in communication and exercise and health science from UCSB.

Participants in the Santa Barbara Slim Down challenge can help themselves while helping others. For more information, visit fitnesstransform.com/santa-barbara-slimdown.

— Courtney Jones for Fitness Transform.