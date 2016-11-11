Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:43 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

SlingShot Artists Take to Heart ‘Lost Art of Love Letters’ Theme

By Melissa Fitch for SlingShot | November 11, 2016 | 9:36 a.m.

Through a collaboration between the skillful artists with intellectual disabilities at SlingShot Alpha Art Forum and art educator Sondra Weiss, who is currently on a mission to bring back the "Lost Art of Love Letters," an amazing collection of art has been produced.  

The "Lost Art of Love Letters" collection will be showcased at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, during the FunkZone Podcast’s 100th Episode celebration and live recording at SBCast with a portion of the evening’s proceeds going to support Slingshot. 

SlingShot Alpha Art Forum artists' work also will be featured at two locations during December’s 1st Thursday event, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3.

One reception is at SlingShot Gallery, 220 W. Cannon Perdido St., where the “Lost Art of Love Letters” collection will be. The other is at Santa Barbara Community Bank, 21 E. Carrillo St., Ste. 160, where SlingShot artist Marc Sucher’s work will be featured.

At either location, visitors will see the unique and raw creativity of SlingShot artists and their “Lost Art of Love Letters” pieces. Each work is created as an artistic offering to the community. These creative and heartfelt signs are made from wood, clay and myriad mediums.

The signs will be hung in public spaces and businesses throughout the Santa Barbara area with the simple but profound premise of "Putting Love into the World." Select images are available as cards on which to write love letters to send out into the world, spreading the message of love.

Established in 2013 SlingShot is a contemporary art studio and gallery where artists with developmental disabilities create and sell their artwork. Open to the public SlingShot Gallery hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by appointment.

SlingShot provides the potential for artistic growth, recognition and financial gain for the artists. SlingShot currently supports 38 working artists.

Since 1980, Alpha recognized the artistic talents of individuals with developmental disabilities and through its initiative, artists began showing to the public, competing in juried shows, and demonstrating their place in the contemporary art world.

SlingShot is a project of Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara, a countywide 501©3 organization.

— Melissa Fitch for SlingShot.

