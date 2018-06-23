Slingshot Art Exhibit Reception to Benefit Hospice

The community is invited to join Hospice of Santa Barbara at a wine and hors d'oeuvres open house reception for SlingShot’s art exhibit at the Leigh Block Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

SlingShot, an art gallery designed to encourage creative expression, is home to artists throughout the community who have developmental disabilities.

Guests have the opportunity to support their local artists, who will be selling their work at the event. SlingShot will donate 25 percent of its total sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara. The exhibit runs until March 15.

Since 1974, Hospice of Santa Barbara has provided care and programs to those suffering from life-threatening or terminal illness, as well as the bereaved.

“We’re excited to see these artists express themselves through each brush stroke, and can’t wait for everyone to see the beauty behind each masterpiece,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO.

“We’re so thankful for the support of this wonderful art studio,” he said.

For more information about this event or about Hospice of Santa Barbara, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.