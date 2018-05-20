Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 1:02 pm | Overcast 70º

 
 
 
 

SlingShot Artists Focus on Pop Culture for !st Thursday Exhibit

By DeeDee Barthelmess for Alpha Resource Center | May 20, 2018 | 2:16 p.m.
Megan Isaac’s painting Spiritual Culture explores her fascination with powerful women.
SlingShot Art Studio & Gallery will host an opening reception as part of 1st Thursday, 5-8 p.m. June 7, for its new exhibit, Reference Point, a group show featuring art inspired by popular culture and personal experiences. The gallery is at 220 W. Canon Perdido, Suite A.

 

SlingShot is an art studio and gallery for artists with intellectual disabilities who want to create and sell art. The work is notable for its uninfluenced raw creativity. Each piece, whether a drawing, painting, sculpture or textile, tells a story reflecting the perspective of an artist.

The open studio environment is designed to encourage creative expression and the on-site gallery offers an exhibition space that fosters a supportive link to the Santa Barbara art community. Each artist is recognized for his/her talent and artistic vision.

Reference Point runs until June 29. SlingShot is open to the public 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information contact Sue Dumm, creative director of SlingShot, 770-3878 or visit www.facebook.com/slingshotartforum.

— DeeDee Barthelmess for Alpha Resource Center.

 

