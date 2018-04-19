Alpha SlingShot Artists to Be Featured in ‘Pop-Up Gallery’ at First Thursday

The artists at SlingShot-Alpha Art Forum are celebrating their one-year anniversary with a “Pop-Up Gallery” at First Thursday in partnership with Santa Barbara Downtown and Union Bank at Union Bank’s Community Partners Center, 15 E. Carrillo St., from 5 to 8 p.m. this Thursday, June 5.

SlingShot is an expansion of the art studio program developed by Alpha Resource Center, a 60-year-old nonprofit organization that provides support for children and adults with developmental disabilities in Santa Barbara County. SlingShot gives the artists’ greater visibility and access to the rich local art world. It also gives our community better access to their work.

The artists at SlingShot are diverse in their artistic styles and choice of medium. Michael is a kind, easygoing guy, but put a brush in his hand and he creates large abstract pieces using bold strokes, vibrant colors and producing work with a visible energy. Maria, a dynamic personality, creates art that mirror her enthusiasm for life and love of nature. She creates ceramics, embroidery, paintings and drawings, and does printmaking. Wayne, who is always busy helping others in some form or another, has developed artistic talent which has made his wood hand engraved and colored pieces popular at the studio and gallery.

“I like SlingShot. I like the people and I like my art,” Michael said during a recent visit to SlingShot.

His words reflect the attitude of other artists who are working there. It is a place to be creative and free. Please join us from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Celebrate our anniversary and see what the artists are creating.

SlingShot, located at 220 W. Canon Perdido St., is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and by appointment.

— Marisa Pasquini is the associate director of development for the Alpha Resource Center.