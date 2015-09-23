Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:33 am | Overcast 51º

 
 
 
 
Advice

SlingShot Gallery Artists to Show Work at UCSB’s College of Creative Studies

By Tracy Shawn for Alpha Resource Center | September 23, 2015 | 11:06 a.m.

Founded in the 1950s by family members, who rallied to provide educational opportunities for their developmentally disabled children, Alpha Resource Center is a nonprofit multi-service organization that provides support and services to families with developmentally disabled children, adolescents and adults. 

An expansion of Alpha Resource Center’s art studio program, SlingShot Art Studio and Gallery, promotes artists with intellectual disabilities. The name SlingShot was coined by one of their artists, who said that they were “slinging” themselves out in the world without knowing exactly where they would land. 

The artists are recognized and appreciated for their individual talents, and their work is exhibited in the SlingShot Gallery, as well as in juried art shows.

Their most current show is at The College of Creative Studies Gallery at UCSB. The exhibition runs from Sept. 14 through Oct. 10, 2015.

According to CSS's curator Dan Connally, this “work is by turns beautiful, formally inventive and compelling in narrative. It surprises and delights and offers deep satisfactions to anyone interested in art as an artifact of human feeling and identity.”

A reception for the public will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 5–7 p.m. For further information, please visit www.alphasb.org/events

Although these talented artists continue to have their work snatched up by collectors, their folk and contemporary art pieces are reasonably priced. Their work will not only be on exhibit at the current show at UCSB’s College of Creative Studies Gallery but also can be viewed throughout the year at the SlingShot Art Studio and Gallery (located at 220 West Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara, CA 93101). 

SlingShot Art Studio and Gallery is open from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. or by appointment. During the gallery’s open hours, working artists are available to meet with visitors and discuss their work.

The gallery also participates in Santa Barbara’s first Thursdays, when the public can enjoy the artist’s frequently changing display of paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures and cards, as well as purchase available pieces for sale. 

SlingShot Art Studio and Gallery is proud to support these highly creative artists and is honored to connect them with Santa Barbara’s vibrant art community. 

For further information, follow SlingShot Art Studio and Gallery’s Facebook page, visit their website www.alphasb.org, call 805.770.3878 or contact artist representative and community liaison Sue Dumm at [email protected].

— Tracy Shawn represents Alpha Resource Center. 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 