SLO County Getting New Social Services Director From Santa Barbara County

By Dan Buckshi for San Luis Obispo County | November 7, 2016 | 4:25 p.m.

The County of San Luis Obispo announced Monday the appointment of Devin Drake as its new Director of Social Services. He currently serves as Deputy Director of Adult & Children Services in Santa Barbara County’s Social Services Department and will begin his new position at the County of San Luis Obispo on Jan. 3, 2017.

“Social programs contribute to the County’s vision of a safe, healthy, livable, prosperous and well-governed community, which is why it’s important to have social services leaders with the experience and skills to champion this vision and move us closer to it,” said County Board Chair and District 4 Supervisor Lynn Compton. “We welcome Mr. Drake to our team and look forward to working with him to enhance the quality of life here.”

Drake will replace Lee Collins, who, after 16 years of dedicated service to the County of San Luis Obispo, announced his retirement earlier this year. The Director of Social Services oversees a budget of $114.8 million with three direct reports who manage a team of approximately 500 employees.

The County Department of Social Services provides public services and programs that ensure the protection of children, the elderly and dependent adults, and provide a safety net for individuals and families who need assistance with basic necessities, such as food, housing, and health care.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work in all realms of social services and help the needy families and vulnerable individuals in San Luis Obispo County,” Drake said of his new role. “I look forward to working with County staff and the County’s many community partners to enhance self-sufficiency, and ensure that basic human needs are met for the people of San Luis Obispo County.”

Drake earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in psychological counseling from Indiana State University. He is a licensed marriage and family therapist and has worked for Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services since 1999. He has served as the Deputy Director of Adult &amp; Children Services with Santa Barbara County since 2014.

In its search for a new Director of Social Services, the County received 65 applications. After screening applications, interviewing several candidates and receiving presentations from the Top 3 candidates, Drake was offered the position and accepted on Oct. 28. For more information, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov.

 

