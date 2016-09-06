Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

SLO Sheriff, FBI Excavate Cal Poly Hillside In Search For Kristin Smart

Authorities excavating several sites for evidence in 20-year-old disappearance after FBI-trained cadaver dogs found areas of interest, Sheriff Ian Parkinson says

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson addresses the media during a press conference at Cal Poly Tuesday to inform the public of a renewed search for the remains of Kristin Smart at sites on the Cal Poly campus. Click to view larger
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 6, 2016 | 2:55 p.m.

A special evidence recovery team from the FBI will search at least one site on the Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo campus in the latest effort to find missing student Kristin Smart, which has been a 20-year-long investigation.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Cal Poly campus below the hillside “P” to announce search efforts.

Smart, 19, has been missing since May 25, 1996 after disappearing following a party. She was last seen alive with fellow student Paul Flores, who remains a person of interest in the disappearance, Parkinson said.

Special cadaver dogs, trained at detecting aged human remains, were on the campus in January and alerted on several areas of interest, Parkinson said.

The high-profile campus location is the only excavation site being disclosed, because of the ongoing investigation, he said. 

The area is already roped off in anticipation of the search, which is expected to span four days.

The lead stems from a comprehensive review of the case, Parkinson said.

“We’re not sure where this is going to take us,” Parkinson said. “Obviously we want to be as optimistic as possible and we hope this leads us to either Kristin or evidence of Kristin.”

Up to 40 investigators and Sheriff’s Department members are expected to be at the sites this week.

Kristin Smart Click to view larger
The previous search 20 years ago was a broad search for a missing person, that included nearly the entire campus, Parkinson said. 

This specialized search includes a team of 25 from the Los Angeles FBI office trained in evidence recovery and crime scene investigation, FBI special agent in charge Sean Ragan said. 

The three dogs that searched the area in January were trained in detecting the human scent, specifically decomposition, he said. There are Civil War sites near the training facility in Virginia and the dogs are trained in those areas to detect older remains, he said. 

The family of Kristin Smart was notified of the new search efforts, Parkinson said.

“Until it’s done we want to continue to manage our expectations,” he said.

Cal Poly's fall quarter begins Sept. 22 and authorities decided to conduct the excavations before students returned to class. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI have renewed a search for the remains of Kristin Smart at sites on the Cal Poly campus including this excavation site, center, near the “P” which is over the ridge to the right. Click to view larger
