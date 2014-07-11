Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:30 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Sloan Hanson: A Fitting End to Our Soccer Camp in Costa Rica

By Sloan Hanson | July 11, 2014 | 7:37 p.m.

[Noozhawk note: Sloan Hanson, 14, of Santa Barbara is visiting a poor, seaside village in Costa Rica and leading a soccer camp he helped create, called Clinica de Futbol Pura Vida. This is the fifth of five installments about his experience. Click here for the first one. Click here for the second one. Click here for the third one. Click here for the fourth one.]

July 11, 2014

Final day of camp. When we got to the field in the morning, the kids were fanatical, voices raised, big eyes. They had seen a crocodile in the swamp, where it lives across the street from the field. They said they threw rocks at it to make it go away.

Apparently, in games, teams will overshoot the goal and the ball lands in the swamp. Someone must go get it. I went with Dennis to look at some geese next to the swamp. Dennis is planning to get guard geese for his home. Dogs don’t live long here due to ticks, snakes and crocodiles, so some people use geese instead of dogs to protect their property.

Today we played a game called World Cup, in which kids pick a partner, pick a national team and then battle each other in knock-out stages. In the championship, strangely enough, we had Argentina against Germany. In this competition, Argentina won. We will see soon enough who the real victor is.

We were going to also scrimmage, but the kids wanted to play Steal the Bacon instead, so that’s what we did.

In our closing ceremony, we donated our 39 balls to the town’s children and women’s teams. We hoped they would share the blessing with other teams in the area. We gave each of the kids a compliment about their work in camp so that they can be encouraged to continue to improve.

soccer camp
Two of the young participants. (Sloan Hanson photo)

Camp was over. I hoped it had made a difference for these kids. It had for me.

Dennis and Kyle invited us to go see a waterfall. As we walked under the canopy to the waterfall, the sun drifted away — as did the heat. The waterfall had eroded the rocks in such a way that had created deep pools. We jumped off rocks high above these pools.

All around us was rainforest. It smelled musty. When we walked out, we saw many squirrel monkeys running around in the trees. After our trip to the waterfall, we went surfing.

We went from rainforest to ocean and then back to futbol, the quintessential Costa Rican day. That night we were at the field to watch Esterillos’ men’s team play. Several of the kids from camp were there as well as many of the villagers. Sitting on concrete bleachers with a gentle breeze blowing, the cheering grew louder as the final whistle blew — Esterillos had won, 5-3.

We began and ended our time in Costa Rica with soccer — an ideal experience.

— Sloan Hanson, 14, resides in Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 