Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Sloan Hanson: Sibling Camaraderie Plays Out at Soccer Camp in Costa Rica

By Sloan Hanson | July 10, 2014 | 8:36 p.m.

[Noozhawk note: Sloan Hanson, 14, of Santa Barbara is visiting a poor, seaside village in Costa Rica and leading a soccer camp he helped create, called Clinica de Futbol Pura Vida. This is the fourth of five installments about his experience. Click here for the first one. Click here for the second one. Click here for the third one.]

July 10, 2014

An iguana greeted us when we got to the field today, looking over its shoulder at us from a tree whose branches draped to the ground. Out on the field the sun burned on our backs and our T-shirts were instantly damp with sweat already.

Today we had a busier day. We had at least 10 more people than yesterday and about six mothers watching. We also had more kids arriving 30 minutes or more before camp starts, most of them from a squatters’ camp located near the field.

Brandon, who also lives nearby and is one of the most helpful kids, arrived at around the time we did — at 7:10 a.m. Before camp started, I took shots with all of them in goal at once. Manuel loves to play goalie and is very good at it. He is the brother of Randall, who we moved from the younger group to the older group due to his advanced skill.

There is a lot of sibling camaraderie in our camp. Many kids are related, and when one gets hurt the other is there to help. A younger kid named Johan got injured today and his brother, Jefferson, instantly left our drill and went to comfort his brother and retaliate if necessary.

Camilla and Alexa tied for the most points for the younger girls, so we had another shootout, which is exciting. Pulling Camilla into a huddle, Brandon coached her where to put the ball. Katrine whispered in Alexa’s ear, pointing and nodding advice for her shot. In the end, it was Camilla who got the most goals. After the shootout, Kyle, Pastor Dennis’ wife, and also a great help with our organization, bought each of the kids a homemade ice cream that came in a baggie. I had coconut ice cream, which tasted very real — like it just fell out of the tree and froze.

soccer camp
A friendly game of soccer on a black sand beach in Costa Rica. (Sloan Hanson photo)

In the afternoon, we were invited to play soccer on the beach with some men from the village. It was a true Costa Rican experience. Black sand beach with jungle all around. Old coconuts littered the edges of the beach, clouds stretched over a sunset. Both teams were intent on winning and yet also relaxed. My team lost, but it was extremely fun.

Shortly after, Dennis and Hidel, who gardens for Pura Vida and is a skilled soccer player, gave us coconuts by hitting them out of the tree with a stick as a possum hissed at them from between the coconuts. One got stuck, so Dennis’ relative climbed the tree and knocked it down. They chopped them with a machete and we drank straight from the coconut. Dennis said there were different tastes for each coconut — sweet, salty, watery. Mine was salty.

A full moon rose above the clouds as we went to the ocean to wash off the sand and sweat, then we headed back to our hotel.

— Sloan Hanson, 14, resides in Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 