Sloan Hanson: Soccer Camp in Costa Rica — Day 3 in Pictures

[Noozhawk note: Sloan Hanson, 14, of Santa Barbara is visiting a poor, seaside village in Costa Rica and leading a soccer camp he helped create, called Clinica de Futbol Pura Vida. This is the third of five installments about his experience. Click here for the first one. Click here for the second one.]
During the water break, the kids decided to work on their shooting — together. (Sloan Hanson video)
From left, Sloan, Stiven, Manuel and Brandon making good use of the goalie gloves. (Sloan Hanson courtesy photo)
Stephanie (my mom) leads the younger children in warm up exercises. (Sloan Hanson photo)
Steal the Bacon was one of our most popular drills. (Sloan Hanson photo)
Katrine is a graceful and tough player. She plays barefoot against boys in cleats. (Sloan Hanson photo)
Pastor Dennis and his family invited all the volunteers to go to Punta Leona, one of the most beautiful beaches I've ever seen. (Sloan Hanson photo)
From an amphitheater built into a cliff, we watched Costa Rica say goodnight with a beautiful sunset. (Sloan Hanson photo)
— Sloan Hanson, 14, resides in Santa Barbara.