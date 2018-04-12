Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 3:53 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Sloane Greeley, Isabelle Gregson Pace 6-4 Comeback Win for SBCC

By | April 12, 2018 | 7:31 p.m.

Sloane Greeley went 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and two RBIs on Thursday and Isabella Gregson tossed five innings of scoreless relief as SBCC rallied past Moorpark 6-4 in a WSC North softball game at Pershing Park.

The Vaqueros overcame an early 4-1 deficit with a four-run third inning. SBCC improved to 12-15 overall and 3-6 in conference. The Raiders fell to 17-16 and 2-7.

Greeley, a sophomore from New York, tripled in the third and had an RBI double in the fourth to make it 6-4. She walked on four pitches in the sixth to reach base for the fourth time. Brandi Almaraz had a run-scoring single with two outs in the third and Gregson followed with an RBI double to right.

Greeley extended her hitting streak to five games and she’s batting .647 in that span (11-17). She’s also hitting .462 at home.
 

“I was going up all calm and collected, just doing my thing and trying to score the runners,” said Greeley. “I was having fun with the game. Today was a great team effort with lots of loud energy in the dugout.”

Gregson (7-5) came on in relief of Calista Wendell to start the third inning. She held the Raiders to six singles in the last five innings.

“When Isabella’s changeup is working, it definitely keeps hitters off-balance,” said SBCC coach Justine Bosio.

The Vaqueros gave up three runs in the second on four hits and two errors. The Raiders committed five errors in the game, leading to two unearned runs.

The Vaqueros scored four times in the third after the first two batters made outs. Six straight batters reached base with Emily Bland beating out a bunt single and then scoring on a three-base throwing error when the ball caromed off her helmet into the right-field corner. Greeley tripled, Almaraz singled and Gregson delivered a double to score Almaraz and tie the game at 4-4.

After Jasmine Manson walked, Gregson went to third on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on an infield error.

“Sometimes, you have to have a little luck to get the momentum going and then we started hitting the ball,” noted Bosio.

“Sloane had a great day, nearly hitting for the cycle. We’ve been trying to take advantage on the bases when teams give us the opportunity.”

The Vaqueros will play No. 7 Santiago Canyon (25-7) on Saturday at Ventura College, starting at noon.

