Boys Basketball

Slow Start Costs Cate in CIF Quarterfinal Loss to Pacifica Christian

Marko Pliso of Cate drives to the hoop against Pacifica Christian during their CIF second-round playoff game. Click to view larger
Marko Pliso of Cate drives to the hoop against Pacifica Christian during their CIF second-round playoff game. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 21, 2017 | 8:03 p.m.

Dominick Harris erupted for 43 points to lead Orange County's Pacifica Christian to a 79-62 CIF-Southern Section Division 6 boys basketball quarterfinal victory over Cate on Tuesday.

Freshman Dominick Harris of Pacifica Christian scored 43 points. Click to view larger
Freshman Dominick Harris of Pacifica Christian scored 43 points. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Playing before a sold-out crowd, the Rams came out a little nervous and got off to a slow start, falling behind 18-7.

"We played even with them for the last three quarters," said Cate coach Andy Gil. "We got incredible looks at the rim and our aggressiveness was definitely something to be proud of. Unfortunately, we just couldn't capitalize from the free-throw line."

The Rams scored 19 points in the second quarter and trailed 41-26 at halftime.

Harris scored 20 points in the first half for Pacifica Christian. He finished the game making 12 of 16 shots and five three-pointers.

"He was the real deal," Gil said. "I was proud of our guys for stepping up and challenging him on each and every shot. He has the best body control I have see on a freshman and I can see why he is getting from colleges already."

Marko Pliso had a good game for Cate, scoring 25 points.

"We won the rebound battle and outhustled them. But they just made more shots tonight," said Gil.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

