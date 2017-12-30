Slow Start to Second Half Costs Westmont Against Antelope Valley

College Basketball

Westmont suffered its second basketball loss of the season against Antelope Valley University, falling 75-68 in the 42nd annual Tom Byron Classic at Murchison Gym.

The Pioneers beat the Warriors, 77-74, back on Dec. 2 at Murchison.

"Just like the first game against Antelope Valley, we were really poor to start the second half both offensively and defensively,” said Westmont coach John Moore, who on Friday night won his 500th game at Westmont.

Jerry Karczewski scored 26 points to lead the Warriors (10-3). Freshman Kyle Scalmanini finished with 12 points and four rebounds in his 25 minutes off the bench.

Westmont led 31-26 at halftime, but Antelope Valley started the second half on a 12-2 run and kept the lead for the rest of the game.

The Warriors pulled to within a point with 3:14 left before the Pioneers went on a 7-0 run to secure the victory.

Miles Nolen-Webb scored 16 points, Sheldon Blackwell had 15 and Hayden Hall 12 for Antelope Valley (8-4).

The Warriors head into their Golden State Athletic Conference schedule at home, with a Thursday game against William Jessup and a Saturday contest against Menlo.