Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 4:22 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Slow Start to Second Half Costs Westmont Against Antelope Valley

By Westmont Sports Information | December 30, 2017 | 11:16 p.m.

Westmont suffered its second basketball loss of the season against Antelope Valley University, falling 75-68 in the 42nd annual Tom Byron Classic at Murchison Gym.

The Pioneers beat the Warriors, 77-74, back on Dec. 2 at Murchison.

"Just like the first game against Antelope Valley, we were really poor to start the second half both offensively and defensively,” said Westmont coach John Moore, who on Friday night won his 500th game at Westmont.

Jerry Karczewski scored 26 points to lead the Warriors (10-3). Freshman Kyle Scalmanini finished with 12 points and four rebounds in his 25 minutes off the bench.

Westmont led 31-26 at halftime, but Antelope Valley started the second half on a 12-2 run and kept the lead for the rest of the game.

The Warriors pulled to within a point with 3:14 left before the Pioneers went on a 7-0 run to secure the victory.

Miles Nolen-Webb scored 16 points, Sheldon Blackwell had 15 and Hayden Hall 12 for Antelope Valley (8-4).

The Warriors head into their Golden State Athletic Conference schedule at home, with a Thursday game against William Jessup and a Saturday contest against Menlo.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 