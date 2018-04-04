Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Expect Delays During Resurfacing on North Depot Street

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | September 12, 2017 | 3:45 p.m.

Santa Maria drivers and residents on North Depot Street from West Fesler to West Alvin Avenue may experience delays during slurry seal road work Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15. It is recommended to use alternate routes.

Residents in homes on North Depot are advised to park vehicles on a side street during construction hours to avoid inconveniences. All driveways along North Depot Street will be inaccessible during construction until the slurry has cured enough for it to be opened up to traffic.

Souza Construction and its subcontractor, American Asphalt South, under contract with Santa Maria, will begin placement of a slurry seal roadway treatment at the intersection of North Depot Street/North Railroad Avenue and West Fesler Street and to the north up to West Alvin Avenue.

The following week, a crew will arrive to re-stripe North Depot Street with the addition of bike lanes in both directions.

The reconfiguration of this intersection has been addressed previously, and a graphic showing the new design of the intersection can be found on the city’s website https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/depot.

Slurry seal is a thin layer treatment designed to prolong the life of paved roadways. Once the treatment is placed, traffic must remain off of the treated portion of the roadway until the material has cured. This generally takes 30-60 minutes depending on weather conditions.

Access to individual driveways along the roadway will be closed for only 30-60 minutes during the day while the water in the slurry evaporates and the slurry cures. The overall project will last two days.

Once the material is cured, the contractor will open the roadway to traffic.

Driving on the treated roadway surface before the contractor opens the roadway to traffic can result in damage to the surface treatment as well as a vehicle. City staff strongly recommends motorists obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works/Engineering Division, 925-0951 ext. 2225.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 