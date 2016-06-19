Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:07 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Highway 246 Through Downtown Solvang to be Closed for Slurry Seal Resurfacing on Tuesday

Businesses will be open but traffic will be detoured around Mission Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mission Drive through downtown Solvang will undergo resurfacing Tuesday, so traffic will be rerouted. Eastbound motorists will detour at Fifth Street to Oak Street Avenue to Alisal Road. Westbound drivers will detour at Pine Street to Laurel Avenue to Fifth Street. Click to view larger
Mission Drive through downtown Solvang will undergo resurfacing Tuesday, so traffic will be rerouted. Eastbound motorists will detour at Fifth Street to Oak Street Avenue to Alisal Road. Westbound drivers will detour at Pine Street to Laurel Avenue to Fifth Street. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 19, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.

Downtown Solvang’s main street will be closed for roadwork Tuesday, but businesses in the popular tourist town will remain open.

A full closure of Highway 246 — or Mission Drive in the city — between Fifth and Pine streets is scheduled from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Caltrans officials said. 

The maintenance work to resurface the street with a slurry seal is prompting Tuesday’s daytime closure. An electronic sign near the city’s entrance incorrectly has listed the closure as occurring a day later.

Slurry seal requires both pavement and air temperatures to be at least 50 degrees and rising, according to Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.

“Caltrans has worked with the City of Solvang and agreed this one-day daytime closure will be the best for the public,” he said.

“We can accomplish much more with a one-day closure than inconvenience the public by attempting to do this work over several days or weeks.”

Solvang businesses will remain open and accessible during the roadwork.

“To make the best of the Tuesday detour, just park and stroll around the village, get a sweet treat, do some shopping or enjoy lunch,” advised Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

Public parking lots are available and accessible from streets along the detour and via streets not affected by the closure, officials noted.

Eastbound motorists will detour from Highway 246 at Fifth Street to Oak Street Avenue to Alisal Road.

Westbound drivers will detour from Highway 246 at Pine Street to Laurel Avenue to Fifth Street.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes, Caltrans said.

Vehicles will be using alternate routes, so residents and visitors are urged to exercise patience and caution while navigating around the city dubbed “Little Denmark.”

The work is a Caltrans project since the roadway is a state highway.

Motorists in Solvang will continue to encounter one-way reversing traffic control between Buellflat Rock Road and Pine Street through July 14, officials said. The measures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for various highway repairs.

The Caltrans project also includes a resurfacing of Highway 1, or H Street, between Ocean Avenue and Purisima Road in Lompoc, officials said.

Lompoc motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on H Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for a two-week period, beginning June 27.

The contractor for the $673,000 project is Pavement Coatings Co. of Woodland, and work is expected to be complete by August.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 