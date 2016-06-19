Highway 246 Through Downtown Solvang to be Closed for Slurry Seal Resurfacing on Tuesday

Businesses will be open but traffic will be detoured around Mission Drive from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Downtown Solvang’s main street will be closed for roadwork Tuesday, but businesses in the popular tourist town will remain open.

A full closure of Highway 246 — or Mission Drive in the city — between Fifth and Pine streets is scheduled from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Caltrans officials said.

The maintenance work to resurface the street with a slurry seal is prompting Tuesday’s daytime closure. An electronic sign near the city’s entrance incorrectly has listed the closure as occurring a day later.

Slurry seal requires both pavement and air temperatures to be at least 50 degrees and rising, according to Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers.

“Caltrans has worked with the City of Solvang and agreed this one-day daytime closure will be the best for the public,” he said.

“We can accomplish much more with a one-day closure than inconvenience the public by attempting to do this work over several days or weeks.”

Solvang businesses will remain open and accessible during the roadwork.

“To make the best of the Tuesday detour, just park and stroll around the village, get a sweet treat, do some shopping or enjoy lunch,” advised Tracy Farhad, executive director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau.

Public parking lots are available and accessible from streets along the detour and via streets not affected by the closure, officials noted.

Eastbound motorists will detour from Highway 246 at Fifth Street to Oak Street Avenue to Alisal Road.

Westbound drivers will detour from Highway 246 at Pine Street to Laurel Avenue to Fifth Street.

Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 10 minutes, Caltrans said.

Vehicles will be using alternate routes, so residents and visitors are urged to exercise patience and caution while navigating around the city dubbed “Little Denmark.”

The work is a Caltrans project since the roadway is a state highway.

Motorists in Solvang will continue to encounter one-way reversing traffic control between Buellflat Rock Road and Pine Street through July 14, officials said. The measures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for various highway repairs.

The Caltrans project also includes a resurfacing of Highway 1, or H Street, between Ocean Avenue and Purisima Road in Lompoc, officials said.

Lompoc motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on H Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for a two-week period, beginning June 27.

The contractor for the $673,000 project is Pavement Coatings Co. of Woodland, and work is expected to be complete by August.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.