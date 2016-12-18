Melanie Miller Lifts San Marcos Soccer to Holiday Classic Title

Girls Soccer

Melanie Miller finished a free kick from Danielle Anderson in the last minute of regulation team to lift San Marcos to a 1-0 win over Arroyo Grande for the championship of the Royals' Holiday Classic girls soccer tournament.

Miller slotted the ball at the left side of the goalkeeper. She scored three goals in the tournament.

Royals goalie Annika Dahlstrom made key saves in the both halves and notched the shutout.

San Marcos posted pool-play wins over Nolan High of Fort Worth, Texas (2-1) and Woodland Hills-Louisville (3-0) and drew with Santa Ynez, 1-1.

Anderson and Miller scored first-half goals in the win over Nolan. Miller scored in the third minute against Louisville and Ashley Wilson and Cate Clancy provided goals in the second half.

Against Santa Ynez, Anderson gave the Royals a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute. Santa Ynez tied the score in the 68th.

The San Marcos JV also played in the tournament and went 1-3.

