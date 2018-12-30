Pixel Tracker

Sunday, December 30 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Small Attic Fire Damages Santa Barbara Home

Investigation indicates fire's cause was electrical, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department

smoke flows out of home’s attic vent Click to view larger
A smoldering attic fire damaged a Santa Barbara home Sunday morning.  (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 30, 2018 | 1:56 p.m.

Firefighters extinguished an attic fire at a Santa Barbara home Sunday morning, and investigators indicated the cause was electrical, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

Santa Barbara City Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Brinkerhoff Avenue and found light smoke from a rear unit, and discovered a smoldering fire in attic insulation, he said.

Firefighters cut a small hole in the roof and pulled down some of the home’s ceiling to find the fire, he added.

The displaced residents will be assisted by the Red Cross, Mercado said.

He estimated the damage at $20,000, due to the fire and smoke damage, firefighters’ hole in the roof and ceiling, and “outdated” electrical in the building.

No further details were available.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

firefighters on building roof Click to view larger
Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of a Santa Barbara building to determine the source of the smoke, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 