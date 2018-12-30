Small Attic Fire Damages Santa Barbara Home

Investigation indicates fire's cause was electrical, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department

Firefighters extinguished an attic fire at a Santa Barbara home Sunday morning, and investigators indicated the cause was electrical, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

Santa Barbara City Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Brinkerhoff Avenue and found light smoke from a rear unit, and discovered a smoldering fire in attic insulation, he said.

Firefighters cut a small hole in the roof and pulled down some of the home’s ceiling to find the fire, he added.

The displaced residents will be assisted by the Red Cross, Mercado said.

He estimated the damage at $20,000, due to the fire and smoke damage, firefighters’ hole in the roof and ceiling, and “outdated” electrical in the building.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.