Baseball

Small Ball Works For Santa Barbara in Win at Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 24, 2017 | 10:02 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's baseball team used small ball to break into the win column in Channel League baseball play on Friday, beating Buena, 9-3.

The Dons executed three bunts in the first inning to score two runs. They tacked on three runs in the fifth with some big hits, two doubles and a single.

"We worked so hard this week on getting runners in scoring position with bunts, and using the squeeze to drive them in," Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said. "We were 3 for 3 bunting in the first and came away with two runs."

Santa Barbara improves to 1-3 in league and 2-8 overall while Buena drops to 0-3, 3-6.

Zach Jensen led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a bunt by Tommy John Holguin.  Antonio Andrade drove in Jensen with the only ball hit out of the infield, a solid single to center.  Andrade eventually came around to score the second run on a bunt single by Joe Firestone and a well-placed squeeze bunt by Bijan Palme. 

In the fifth, Jensen and Andrade hit RBI doubles and Firestone singled in a run for a 5-1 lead. Firestone went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI, Andrade was 2-4 with 2 RBI, and Nick Dallow was 2-3. The Dons had 11 hits. 

Alex Chicote picked up with win, going 5.1 innings, with six strikeouts and one walk. Palme finished out the game.

Santa Barbara is back in action Saturday against Camarillo in the Chatsworth Tournament.

Santa Barbara…200  031  3 — 9  11  0
Buena…010  002  0 —  3   9  3

Chicote, Palme (6) and Andrade. Woodward, Durazo (5), Howery (7) and Barrios.

WP:  Chicote (1-4);  LP:  Woodward

