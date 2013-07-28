Small Blaze Near Cieneguitas Road Briefly Threatens Homes

A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the foothills above Santa Barbara threatened nearby structures before being quickly contained by firefighters, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m. near the north end of Cieneguitas Road off of Foothill Road east of Highway 154, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Three county engines responded to the fire, which was burning in light grass in an area of undeveloped residential lots, Sadecki said.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire, which burned about a quarter of an acre, he said.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, and crews remained on scene doing mop up.

