Small Business Development Center Wins Service Excellence and Innovation Award

The Small Business Development Center of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties was selected for the Service Excellence and Innovation Award by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Los Angeles District Office and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

Santa Barbara City College’s James D. Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation is the host for SBDC in Santa Barbara County.

The districtwide award honors the SBDC, which provides free one-on-one business advising and workshops to small businesses, for exceeding operational goals, implementing innovative programs, actively developing counseling staff and advancing opportunities for entrepreneurial development.

“Since its inception, SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center has closely aligned with the SBDC,” said Melissa Moreno, dean of educational programs. “The SBDC is a critical component of our program. The no-cost assistance takes our students to the next level after completing the academic program. The SBDC helps our students start a viable business concept, create jobs and increase sales through targeting consulting, and the results are astounding.

“We congratulate Director Ray Bowman and his associates for this richly deserved recognition.”

In addition to creating 186 jobs and retaining another 493 jobs last year, the SBDC and its advisors and partners developed several innovative resource and information tools for clients. Other impacts include the startup of 39 new businesses and helping existing businesses access more than $37 million in loans and equity infusions.

The SBDC is administered by the Economic Development Collaborative-Ventura County.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.