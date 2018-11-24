Pixel Tracker

Saturday, November 24 , 2018, 9:23 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Small Businesses Go Big for Small Business Saturday in Santa Barbara

Downtown Santa Barbara helps merchants put outreach on the table in bid to connect with local shoppers

Small Business Saturday Click to view larger
Downtown Santa Barbara and a handful of area businesses took over Storke Placita near City Hall to promote Small Business Saturday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 24, 2018 | 6:01 p.m.

Shoppers and merchants throughout Santa Barbara County took advantage of Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping tradition on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

In downtown Santa Barbara, more than 50 local businesses participated in Saturday’s activities. The shop local celebration was launched by American Express in 2010 to encourage support for community-based small businesses.

Downtown Santa Barbara, an advocate for the merchants and property owners of the downtown district, has hosted the local event for the past five years.

Complimentary gift-wrapping, free food samples, giveaways and live music were just a few of the ways downtown stores got their customers in the shopping spirit.

All businesses — including restaurants, galleries and stores — were encouraged to participate.

“We need to remind people that this is where you shop, especially for Christmas and if you want to support small businesses,” said Kate Schwab, Downtown Santa Barbara marketing and communications director.

“We wanted to go big this year. We wanted to toot the horn of our small businesses, now more than ever.”

The gathering — sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust, the City of Santa Barbara and the Parks & Recreation Department — offered more than just shopping and deals.

Downtown Santa Barbara and a handful of area businesses took over Storke Placita, near City Hall, with tables representing each downtown block and side streets. Coupons, menus, brochures, fliers, special offers and more were displayed on the tables inside the paseo and handed out to passersby.

Businesses were also invited to have a staff member at the table to chat with visitors.

“We are here to meet people and talk about their experience, and brought games, snacks, business cards, 2-for-1 offers, and explaining what we have to offer,” said Tarrah Potter, marketing and events director at Santa Barbara Wine Therapy.

“It’s also a good opportunity for a dialogue to be started with other small businesses in town.”

People inside the paseo could play games like cornhole, trivia, bingo and spin a wheel to win a variety of prizes, all donated by area businesses.

The participation of downtown restaurants was new this year. Restaurateurs were encouraged to hand out food samples to give shoppers an opportunity to taste their products.

In addition, the Holiday Horns performed three hours of tunes on the Marshalls’ patio at the corner of State and East Canon Perdido streets.

Complimentary gift-wrapping took place adjacent to the band area, and tips were accepted and donated to Peoples’ Self-Help Housing. The nonprofit organization develops affordable housing and community facilities for low-income households and homeownership opportunities for working families and special populations such as seniors, veterans, the disabled and the formerly homeless.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 