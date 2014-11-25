Small Business Saturday to Kick Off Holidays in Downtown Santa Barbara

Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the relatively new retail holiday, Small Business Saturday (Nov. 29).

Founded in 2010 by American Express, the day encourages people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year, Downtown Santa Barbara is promoting Small Business Saturday as a way to kick off the holiday season.

“We have such a diverse and unique blend of small businesses downtown,” said Kate Schwab, Downtown Santa Barbara's marketing and communication director. “It is a pleasure to support our many small businesses in downtown Santa Barbara and give them an opportunity to show off great places to shop, eat or visit.”

Participating locations are listed on the Downtown Santa Barbara website. DSB staff will be on hand at Marshalls Patio at 900 State St. giving out Shop Small tote bags, balloons and even dog bandanas.

“We’re encouraging Shop Small customers to post or tweet where they are shopping or dining throughout the day, using #shopsmall and #DowntownSB,” Schwab added.

Next up in Downtown Santa Barbara is 1st Thursday on Dec. 4, which also introduces a new downtown event, Hometown Holiday NITES. Participating venues will be offering a value added aspect to customers’ shopping experience on Thursday evenings (Dec. 4, 11 and 18). Be on the lookout for special performances, a free gift wrapping station and more while shopping in Downtown during Hometown Holiday NITES.

The 62nd annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade Presented by Consumer Fire Products Inc. heads down State Street on Friday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. sharp. This year’s Parade Prince (Felix Itier-Bina, age 9) and Fairy (Mikayla Bohn, age 8) will kick off the parade, lighting the Downtown Christmas Tree in a new, memorable fashion. Grand Marshal Alan Thicke presides over huge balloons, gorgeous floats, marching bands, performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.

For more information about the Holiday Parade, call Downtown Santa Barbara at 805.962.2098 x804. For more information about Small Business Saturday or Hometown Holiday NITES, call 805.962.2908 x802.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for Downtown Santa Barbara.