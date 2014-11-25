Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Small Business Saturday to Kick Off Holidays in Downtown Santa Barbara

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | November 25, 2014 | 3:23 p.m.

Nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the relatively new retail holiday, Small Business Saturday (Nov. 29).

Founded in 2010 by American Express, the day encourages people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year, Downtown Santa Barbara is promoting Small Business Saturday as a way to kick off the holiday season.

“We have such a diverse and unique blend of small businesses downtown,” said Kate Schwab, Downtown Santa Barbara's marketing and communication director. “It is a pleasure to support our many small businesses in downtown Santa Barbara and give them an opportunity to show off great places to shop, eat or visit.”

Participating locations are listed on the Downtown Santa Barbara website. DSB staff will be on hand at Marshalls Patio at 900 State St. giving out Shop Small tote bags, balloons and even dog bandanas.

“We’re encouraging Shop Small customers to post or tweet where they are shopping or dining throughout the day, using #shopsmall and #DowntownSB,” Schwab added.

Next up in Downtown Santa Barbara is 1st Thursday on Dec. 4, which also introduces a new downtown event, Hometown Holiday NITES. Participating venues will be offering a value added aspect to customers’ shopping experience on Thursday evenings (Dec. 4, 11 and 18). Be on the lookout for special performances, a free gift wrapping station and more while shopping in Downtown during Hometown Holiday NITES.

The 62nd annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade Presented by Consumer Fire Products Inc. heads down State Street on Friday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. sharp. This year’s Parade Prince (Felix Itier-Bina, age 9) and Fairy (Mikayla Bohn, age 8) will kick off the parade, lighting the Downtown Christmas Tree in a new, memorable fashion. Grand Marshal Alan Thicke presides over huge balloons, gorgeous floats, marching bands, performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.

For more information about the Holiday Parade, call Downtown Santa Barbara at 805.962.2098 x804. For more information about Small Business Saturday or Hometown Holiday NITES, call 805.962.2908 x802.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for Downtown Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 