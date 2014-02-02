Small Earthquake Off Isla Vista Rattles Area

A small earthquake was felt in parts of Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday afternoon, but no damage was reported.

The temblor, measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale, was centered in the ocean about 9 miles west of Isla Vista, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 1:51 p.m., and lasted only a couple of seconds, rattling windows but having little other effect.

The shaker occurred at a depth of about 3.7 miles below the ocean floor, the USGS said.

