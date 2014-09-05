Small Earthquake Strikes Offshore from Carpinteria

An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale rattled Carpinteria and areas of the South Coast Friday night, but no damage or injuries were reported.

The temblor, which was centered in the ocean four miles south of Carpinteria, struck at 10:38 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earth movement was very shallow — only about a tenth of a mile below the sea floor — according to the Southern California Earthquake Data Center.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .