Small Fire Contained Near Vandenberg AFB

Fire crews from Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force Base reportedly have contained a small vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday near the base.

The fire near Highway 1 and San Antonio Road was contained at 1.75 acres at about 2 p.m., according to Mike Eliason, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Just after 1:30 p.m., county fire crews responded at the request of Vandenberg to help put out the blaze, which was burning in an area within the boundaries of the base, he said.

The county responded with three engines and a battalion chief. A water tender and a helicopter were also sent but were both canceled en route, Eliason said.

No structures were threatened, and crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Highway 1 remains open, but one lane may be shut down as fire crews may still be in the area.

An investigator was on scene to determine the cause of the fire, he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.