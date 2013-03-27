Small Fire Prompts Evacuation at Santa Ynez High

Students were evacuated from Santa Ynez Valley High School Wednesday after a small electrical fire occurred in a classroom, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the school at 2975 E. Highway 246.

Investigation revealed that a power strip had caught fire in a computer lab at the school, according to fire Capt. David Sadecki.

A teacher was able to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher prior to the arrival of firefighters, Sadecki said, adding that no students were in the computer lab at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

